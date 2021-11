Rugby-Ireland must not rest on laurels after defeating All Blacks -Sexton

Ireland are determined to make sure Saturday's victory over New Zealand is a springboard towards greater success and not just the peak their last victory over the All Blacks came to represent, captain Johnny Sexton said.

The then Six Nations grand slam winners' 16-9 defeat of New Zealand three years ago raised Irish hopes sky high, only for the wheels to come off their World Cup bid a year later, capped by a thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks. On Saturday, however, Ireland dominated from start to finish to topple New Zealand 29-20 at an electric Aviva Stadium and make it three wins from the sides' last five meetings.

Ireland struggled to regain their form of three years ago, but the thoroughly deserved victory was the seventh in a row for coach Andy Farrell, whose introduction of a more expansive attacking game is beginning to bear fruit. "If this is our peak, it's no good to anybody. There is room for improvement, we could have scored a few tries in the first half and we need to keep our feet on the ground and to keep driving this team," Sexton told a news conference.

"The great thing about beating New Zealand is the lift it gives to the country, but you don't win a trophy, you don't have something to show for it as such. As happy as we are, we need to push on now." While Sexton was annoyed that Ireland missed a few try-scoring opportunities to somehow trail at halftime, he praised his side's resilience to come back out and be clinical in the second half with two quick tries that proved decisive.

The Leinster flyhalf said that the squad had "worked a hell of a lot" on the mental side of the game and that previous Irish teams would have gone into their break with their heads down. New Zealand coach Ian Foster said Ireland's performance was the best he had come up against in his two years in charge, while Farrell called for more of the same in next week's final international of the year against Argentina.

"The toughest thing in sport at the top level is to be consistent. We've had a few good ones, and we need to back that up with a good one next week," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)