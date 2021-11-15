Left Menu

Soccer-Late Mitrovic header sends Serbia into World Cup finals

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-11-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 03:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Serbia clinched an automatic berth in the 2022 World Cup finals after a 90th-minute header by halftime substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their Group A qualifier on Sunday.

The result lifted Serbia into top spot on 20 points, three more than second-placed Portugal who only needed a draw to finish top on goal difference and qualify but will now head into the March playoffs.

Mitrovic beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a downward header at the far post to spark wild celebrations on Serbia's bench after visiting captain Dusan Tadic had cancelled out an early Renato Sanches opener for Portugal. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

