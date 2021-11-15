Left Menu

Tennis-Pliskova rallies to shock Krejcikova at WTA Finals

It marked the second consecutive set that Pliskova had surrendered 6-0 after having lost 6-4 6-0 to Kontaveit in her previous group match. There were no bright spots for Pliskova in a horrific opening set with the third seed broken three times, committing 12 unforced errors and hitting just two winners.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 04:42 IST
Tennis-Pliskova rallies to shock Krejcikova at WTA Finals

Karolina Pliskova came out on top in an all Czech showdown at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday, storming back to stun compatriot Barbora Krejcikova 0-6 6-4 6-4 and keep her semi-final hopes alive. Down a set and a break Pliskova's chances of reaching the last four for a fourth consecutive year appeared over but gave herself a chance moving to the top of the Teotihuacan Group with a record of 2-1.

Second seeded Krejcikova sits bottom of the group with a mark of 0-3 and is eliminated. Unbeaten Anett Kontaveit (2-0) and Garbine Muguruza (1-1) clash later on Sunday.

"The first game was super long and I some how lost my focus and of course I was a bit nervous to play a Czech woman," said Pliskova. "It was a big match because I knew I had to win to have a chance to go out of the group and I'm just super excited I found a way. "It wasn't easy at all, at some point I thought it is almost over in the second when she broke me to go up 4-2.

"I am proud that I kind of stayed there and fight for it." The WTA Finals divides the top eight players into two groups of four, with each player competing in three matches. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals.

Having never taken a set off Pliskova in two career meetings, Krejcikova quickly took care of that little bit of business with the French Open champion steamrolling through the opener in just 26 minutes. It marked the second consecutive set that Pliskova had surrendered 6-0 after having lost 6-4 6-0 to Kontaveit in her previous group match.

There were no bright spots for Pliskova in a horrific opening set with the third seed broken three times, committing 12 unforced errors and hitting just two winners. The former-world number one steadied herself in the second but still found herself in a hole when Krejcikova grabbed an early break on her way to a 4-2 lead.

With her opponent on the ropes Krejcikova could not deliver the knockout blow as Pliskova dug deep sweeping the next four games to level the contest. The third set was the tight affair one might have expected from the second and third seeds, Pliskova securing the set's only break to clinch the match.

The WTA Tour's top server Pliskova hammered down 11 aces but offset that effort with 12 double faults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021