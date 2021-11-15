Left Menu

Soccer-Two-time Asian champion Abe to retire at end of season

Abe helped Urawa to a second Asian Champions League title in 2017 when the Saitama-based club defeated Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final. He represented Japan on 53 occasions, scoring three times for the Samurai Blue, and played 589 times in the J-League, the fourth highest in the top flight of Japanese football.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 05:35 IST
Soccer-Two-time Asian champion Abe to retire at end of season

Former Japan international and two-time Asian Champions League winner Yuki Abe has revealed he will retire at the end of the current J-League season. Abe, who turned 40 in September, made the announcement at a ceremony on Sunday held by his club side, Urawa Red Diamonds.

"Around the new year I was thinking this season would turn out to be my final season, my ultimate challenge," Abe said, according to Kyodo. The midfielder is currently in his second spell with Urawa having initially joined in 2007 from JEF United Ichihara, and he helped the club to the Asian Champions League title in his debut season.

In 2010 Abe moved to England to join Leicester City after representing Japan at the World Cup in South Africa, but returned home 18 months later to re-sign for Urawa. Abe helped Urawa to a second Asian Champions League title in 2017 when the Saitama-based club defeated Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final.

He represented Japan on 53 occasions, scoring three times for the Samurai Blue, and played 589 times in the J-League, the fourth highest in the top flight of Japanese football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021