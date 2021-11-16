Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham fans banned from away game against Rapid Vienna

UEFA have banned West Ham United supporters from attending their Europa League clash away to Rapid Vienna following crowd trouble during their game against Genk earlier this month, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Monday. West Ham and Rapid Vienna were each fined 60,000 euros by UEFA for similar disturbances after their fixture at the London Stadium in September.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:29 IST
UEFA have banned West Ham United supporters from attending their Europa League clash away to Rapid Vienna following crowd trouble during their game against Genk earlier this month, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Monday. West Ham's travelling fans had been charged with "crowd disturbances" and "throwing of objects" after the 2-2 draw against the Belgian club on Nov. 4.

UEFA have fined West Ham 30,000 euros ($34,000) and a further penalty of 4,500 euros for the two offences. West Ham and Rapid Vienna were each fined 60,000 euros by UEFA for similar disturbances after their fixture at the London Stadium in September. Following that incident, the Austrian side were also banned from having fans travel to their next away European fixture.

David Moyes' side are top of Group H with 10 points from four games, four points ahead of Dinamo Zagreb. They visit Rapid Vienna on Nov. 25. ($1 = 0.8784 euros)

