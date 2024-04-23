Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol

Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol

A Belgian man was acquitted of drunk driving on Monday because he suffers from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a rare condition whereby the body produces alcohol, his lawyer said. Anse Ghesquiere told Reuters that in "another unfortunate coincidence" her client works at a brewery, but three doctors who independently examined him confirmed he suffered from ABS.

