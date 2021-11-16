Soccer-Swiss thump Bulgaria to seal World Cup place ahead of Italy
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 03:22 IST
Switzerland striker Noah Okafor scored his first international goal as they brushed Bulgaria aside 4-0 to seal a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar as Group C winners.
Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Remo Freuler were also on target for the hosts as they moved to 18 points from eight matches, two points ahead of European champions Italy.
The Italians were held to a 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland and must now play in March’s playoffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
