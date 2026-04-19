Pro-Iranian Group Claims Series of Arson Attacks on Jewish Targets in London

British authorities are intensifying investigations into potential Iranian connections to a string of arson attacks aimed at Jewish targets in London. The incidents are part of a concerning wave of violence that, according to the UK Chief Rabbi, constitutes a growing campaign against the Jewish community.

Counter-terrorism police report that a pro-Iranian government group has claimed responsibility for these attacks, which have targeted Jewish, U.S., and Israeli interests across Europe. Britain's senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, emphasized the ongoing threat posed by Iranian activities in the UK, stating that investigations will relentlessly pursue all leads.

The attempted arson on Kenton United Synagogue marked the third such incident in a week, following similar attacks and threats, including activities near the Israeli embassy in London. Police have increased their presence in areas with significant Jewish populations following these attacks, which include torched ambulances and damaged places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)