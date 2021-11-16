Left Menu

Soccer-Poland consigned to World Cup playoffs after defeat by Hungary

Hungary's Andras Schafer scored the night's first goal in the 37th minute with a header from a set play. The intensity switched after the break, with Poland taking more control of the midfield and stepping up the pressure. England easily claimed their ticket to the World Cup with their thrashing of San Marino to win the group with 26 points from 10 games, six points clear of Poland.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 03:56 IST
Poland suffered a surprising 2-1 home defeat by Hungary on Monday, as captain Robert Lewandowski was rested, and will feature in the World Cup playoffs as Group I runners-up. England's 10-0 demolition of San Marino meant Poland were consigned to second place regardless of the Hungary result.

Paulo Sousa's Poland side had already secured a spot in the qualifying playoffs for next year's World Cup after a 4-1 win against Andorra on Friday. Hungary's Andras Schafer scored the night's first goal in the 37th minute with a header from a set play.

The intensity switched after the break, with Poland taking more control of the midfield and stepping up the pressure. Forward Karol Swiderski levelled in the 61st minute with a well-placed header from a corner. In the 80th, Hungary's Daniel Gazdag managed to find an opening in the Polish defence and scored with a well-placed shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to put the visitors ahead.

Poland tried for another equaliser but Hungary managed to hold out for the victory in a game that saw eight yellow cards. England easily claimed their ticket to the World Cup with their thrashing of San Marino to win the group with 26 points from 10 games, six points clear of Poland.

