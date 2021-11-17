Left Menu

Cricket-Neser, Swepson named in Australia's Ashes squad

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 05:48 IST
Australia have included legspinner Mitchell Swepson and paceman Michael Neser in their 15-man Ashes squad to play England in the series starting Dec. 8 in Brisbane.

The squad is largely unchanged from the outfit that were beaten 2-1 by India in the last home summer, though wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has been omitted. Top order batsmen Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja have been included, along with middle order batsman Travis Head.

There was no place for one-test opener Will Pucovski, who has struggled with concussion issues in the leadup, or all-rounder Mitchell Marsh despite his recent match-winning performance at the T20 World Cup. Jhye Richardson and Neser are likely to be reserve pacemen behind Australia's trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner.

