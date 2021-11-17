Left Menu

Soccer-Kerr signs two-year extension with Chelsea

Kerr, who joined Chelsea midway through the 2019-20 season, has established herself as a lethal goal scorer in the women's top flight with 39 goals, running away with the Golden Boot last season with 21 strikes in 22 games. The 28-year-old has played in Australia and the United States but said winning trophies with the London club meant her decision to stay was a 'no-brainer'.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 08:50 IST
The 28-year-old has played in Australia and the United States but said winning trophies with the London club meant her decision to stay was a 'no-brainer'.

The 28-year-old has played in Australia and the United States but said winning trophies with the London club meant her decision to stay was a 'no-brainer'. "I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player. I can't see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea," Kerr told the club's website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/11/16/kerr-talks-through-extension-news.

"The time was right, honestly, I didn't feel like I wanted to rush into anything, just like signing here the first time, it just happened naturally." Kerr was the first player to win the Golden Boot on three different continents and she leads the race this season as well with six goals. But her primary aim is defending the title with Chelsea sitting second, a point behind Arsenal.

"I'm not going to lie, it's nice when I do win them but that's not my main goal at the start of the year," she added. "It's a nice reward, but if I won Golden Boot after Golden Boot and no trophies, it wouldn't be that rewarding to me.

"So that's why last season winning the golden boot and winning the league was really rewarding because finally it meant something."

