Indonesia Masters: Kapila-Sikki and Kidambi storm into pre-quarter finals

Indian mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:26 IST
Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday. Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20.

On the other hand, Kidambi inflicted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 defeat on France's Christo Popov on Court 3. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

