Sports ministry organises 1st SAI Institutional Awards to honour coaches and athletes

Para powerlifter Sakina and hockey coach Piyush Kumar Dubey were among other athletes and coaches of SAI Bengaluru who were conferred with the Sports Association of India (SAI) Institutional Award on Wednesday in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:27 IST
Glimpse from the first SAI Institutional Awards (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Para powerlifter Sakina and hockey coach Piyush Kumar Dubey were among other athletes and coaches of SAI Bengaluru who were conferred with the Sports Association of India (SAI) Institutional Award on Wednesday in New Delhi. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday organised the 1st SAI awards to honour all the coaches and athletes of SAI for their excellence.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State Nisith Pramanik graced the event and conferred awards to all the winners. "The role of coaches and sporting staff is very important in taking the game and players forward. Today, I send my best wishes to all the talents who are being honoured by this platform," said Anurag Thakur during the event.

Akshata Kamati (Weightlifting), Rodali Barua (Taekwondo) and coaches RS Mokashi (Basketball), Farman Basha (Weightlifting), were others who were awarded maiden 'SAI Institutional Awards'. Apart from Bengaluru, coaches and athletes of SAI Sonepat, Guwahati, Dharamshala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, etc, were also honoured for their contribution to the field of sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

