Left Menu

Baseball-Perth Heat to pay players and staff in Bitcoin

Perth Heat, one of the most successful Australian Baseball League sides, entered the cryptocurrency market by saying on Wednesday that they would pay players and staff in bitcoin, adding they were the first team to do so in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:15 IST
Baseball-Perth Heat to pay players and staff in Bitcoin
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Perth Heat, one of the most successful Australian Baseball League sides, entered the cryptocurrency market by saying on Wednesday that they would pay players and staff in bitcoin, adding they were the first team to do so in the world. The Heat, who have won four ABL championships in the modern era, said that they had partnered with Bitcoin company OpenNode to accept and send Bitcoin payments powered by the Lightning Network.

Cryptocurrency has gradually been making appearances in the world of sport with Italian soccer teams striking up sponsorship deals with crypto exchange firms, for example. However, the Heat said this is the first time a team has wholly embraced cryptocurrency, envisaging a future where fans can also pay for merchandise and food at a game with Bitcoin.

"We know the community looks to the Heat as a model of success and hope our adoption of a Bitcoin Standard will inspire others to embrace a monetary system that demands value creation to thrive," Heat CEO Steven Nelkovski said in a statement https://perthheat.com.au/news/perth-heat-to-operate-on-bitcoin-standard. "The players and organizational staff have fully embraced the opportunities that being paid in Bitcoin can provide."

The payments in Bitcoin are not believed to be mandatory - which may come as a relief given the cryptocurrencies market volatility. Bitcoin and ether, the world's two largest cryptocurrencies, stayed weak on Wednesday and near-critical levels that analysts believe could spell further weakness if breached.

The new ABL season was due to begin this week. However, it was announced last month that it would be cancelled for a second successive year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021