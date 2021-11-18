Krejcikova, Siniakova clinch WTA Finals doubles title

The number one seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic clinched the doubles title at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Wednesday. The Czech duo pulled off an undefeated week in the doubles event in Mexico after they defeated the number three seeds Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-4, in an hour and 18 minutes.

The Czechs ended their superb year with their maiden title at the prestigious year-ending championships. The final victory also clinches the year-end WTA Doubles World No.1 ranking for Siniakova, who will displace Hsieh at the top when the next rankings are released. All four of the players who competed in the final have held the WTA Doubles World No.1 ranking during their careers.

"I think it was a really good day for us," Krejcikova said, in the post-match press, as per wtatennis.com. "I think we did everything the best way we could. I was really happy that our game style was working and that everything we said was working. I just think that we were a really good team out there today" Siniakova added: "This week was really good for us. I think we needed to stay aggressive, and we did it. We were really playing well. We keep the team spirit, so we were just trying, we fight. I'm just really happy that we have the trophy." (ANI)

