Mohammedan Sporing down Railway FC to win CFL after 40 years

Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday edged out Railway FC after Marcus Joseph's solitary strike to regain the Calcutta Football Premier Division A title for the first time in 40 years.

The 30-year-old Trinidadian forward sealed the issue early in the third minute from a cross by their Under-22 Manipur recruit Phrangki Buyam, much to the joy of about 40,000 crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

Sheikh Faiaz had a golden opportunity to double the lead in the eighth minute when he had only the rival goalkeeper to beat, but the Black Panthers' skipper shot wayward.

But it did not matter in the end as the tactically superior Andrey Chernyshov-coached side held on to its slender lead to win its 12th CFL title, the last of which came way back in 1981.

''We dedicate our 12th Calcutta Football League title to our fans and supporters around the globe, who have been waiting for this day for the last four decades... 12th CFL title for our 12thMan,'' the club wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Mohammedan Sporting were favourites right from the star of the season after SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan decided to skip the local league.

While the red and golds did not build the team owing to a prolonged battle between the club and its investor Shree Cement Ltd, the Mariners opted out to focus on the AFC Cup preparations.

In the Big Two's absence, the Black Panthers competed in both the local league and Durand Cup simultaneously, finishing second in the Army-organised tournament earlier this season.

