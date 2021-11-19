Left Menu

Britain to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:06 IST
Britain's health ministry on Friday said it would add booster shots to the COVID-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time.

The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

