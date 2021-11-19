Left Menu

Golf-Lowry with a share of the lead as McIlroy loses ground in Dubai

Catlin, thrice a winner on the European Tour, was one of the big movers on Friday, firing five birdies on the back nine en route to his 65. "It's definitely nice to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I've been here before and I can do it again'.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:08 IST
Golf-Lowry with a share of the lead as McIlroy loses ground in Dubai

A sloppy double-bogey on the final hole cost Rory McIlroy the halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship as former British Open champion Shane Lowry led a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard in Dubai on Friday. McIlroy started the day two shots clear https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcilroy-vaults-into-lead-dp-world-tour-championship-2021-11-18 of the rest and looked set to preserve that advantage until he found the water on the 18th to card a two-under 70 that placed him one shot off the lead at the European Tour's season-ending event.

The Northern Irishman was tied for fourth place alongside Sweden's Alexander Bjork. Lowry, who made five birdies and an eagle for an impressive 65, was joined at the top by American John Catlin and Englishman Sam Horsfield at 10-under for the tournament.

"I feel like my game is in good shape and I know how to play here. I'm happy to be top of the leaderboard, late tee time tomorrow and I'm looking forward to the weekend," said Lowry, who was part of the European Ryder Cup team that lost to the United States in September. Catlin, thrice a winner on the European Tour, was one of the big movers on Friday, firing five birdies on the back nine en route to his 65.

"It's definitely nice to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I've been here before and I can do it again'. That kept me steady here on the back nine," said the 31-year-old. World number two Collin Morikawa stayed in contention with a four-under 68 and had two-times major winner Martin Kaymer for company, with both players two shots back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021