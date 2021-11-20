Left Menu

Not many had impact on the game like AB did: Rohit

Following the retirement of AB de Villiers, India's T20I skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the Proteas batter on a wonderful career, saying not many have been able to have this level of impact on the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:25 IST
Not many had impact on the game like AB did: Rohit
RCB batter AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the retirement of AB de Villiers, India's T20I skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the Proteas batter on a wonderful career, saying not many have been able to have this level of impact on the game. "Not many people have had the impact on the game like AB did. It was indeed a pleasure to watch him play from the other side. Happy retirement AB, best wishes to and your family @ABdeVilliers17," tweeted Rohit.

Former Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, calling time on his participation in all T20 leagues across the world. This followed his retirement from international cricket in May of 2018. At 37 years of age, the icon ended his career with 9,424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He was not out 67 times, with four centuries, 69 fifties and a high score of 133 not-out. He also took 230 catches and registered 18 stumpings.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith also said the maverick Proteas batter was in a class of his own. "It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith in an official release.

"I was fortunate enough to not only play with him, but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in. He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him -- we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021