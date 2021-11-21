Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL

Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe scored in the second half to give Arsenal a 2-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday that kept the Gunners top of the FA Women's Super League, their seventh victory in eight league games this season. Without a league win since beating Birmingham City 2-0 on Oct. 3, United kept the visitors scoreless in the opening 45 minutes, but Dutch striker Miedema drove home a low shot three minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:41 IST
Arsenal stayed top of the table on 22 points, one ahead of London rivals Chelsea, who hammered second-from-bottom Birmingham City 5-0 at home thanks to a Sam Kerr hat-trick and two goals from Fran Kirby. Leicester City remain bottom after Simone Magill got the only goal of the game for Everton in the 81st minute, and Reading pulled off a surprise 2-0 win over third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir got the only goal to give West Ham United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's late game, while on Saturday Manchester City notched their biggest victory of the season with a 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa.

