PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KKR makes 33 bln euro buyout offer for Telecom Italia https://on.ft.com/2ZdjoCq - HSBC faces struggle to attract bids from Big Four auditors https://on.ft.com/3CDyK0C

- Deutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis https://on.ft.com/3CFfJL2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired as Manchester United boss https://on.ft.com/3x9e2Va

Overview - U.S. fund KKR has approached Telecom Italia to take it private for about 10.8 billion euros ($12.18 billion).

- HSBC Holdings Plc fears that they will find it difficult to convince some of the UK's largest accounting firms to bid for its $94 million dollar per year audit, after a number of the Big Four accounting fimrs were unwilling to take up the role. - Deutsche Bank AG said that it has hired Olivier Vigneron as the German lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis.

- Manchester United has sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

