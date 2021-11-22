Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 07:01 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KKR makes 33 bln euro buyout offer for Telecom Italia https://on.ft.com/2ZdjoCq - HSBC faces struggle to attract bids from Big Four auditors https://on.ft.com/3CDyK0C

- Deutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis https://on.ft.com/3CFfJL2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired as Manchester United boss https://on.ft.com/3x9e2Va

Overview - U.S. fund KKR has approached Telecom Italia to take it private for about 10.8 billion euros ($12.18 billion).

- HSBC Holdings Plc fears that they will find it difficult to convince some of the UK's largest accounting firms to bid for its $94 million dollar per year audit, after a number of the Big Four accounting fimrs were unwilling to take up the role. - Deutsche Bank AG said that it has hired Olivier Vigneron as the German lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis.

- Manchester United has sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021