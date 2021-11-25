Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool maintain perfect record with 2-0 win over Porto

Second-half goals by Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah earned a below-strength Liverpool a 2-0 win over Porto to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group B on Wednesday. Porto, who started the day second in the group behind already-qualified Liverpool, wasted numerous first-half opportunities and were made to pay a heavy price. Their record against Liverpool now stands at played 10, drawn three and lost seven.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 25-11-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 03:26 IST
Second-half goals by Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah earned a below-strength Liverpool a 2-0 win over Porto to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group B on Wednesday. Porto, who started the day second in the group behind already-qualified Liverpool, wasted numerous first-half opportunities and were made to pay a heavy price.

Their record against Liverpool now stands at played 10, drawn three and lost seven. Liverpool, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson rested, went ahead through Thiago's stunning low strike in the 52nd minute before Salah made the points safe with a clinical finish in the 70th.

Juergen Klopp's side have a maximum 15 points from their five matches while Porto hung on to second place with five points thanks to Atletico Madrid's 1-0 home defeat by AC Milan. Porto, who have five points, host Atletico (four points) in their final match in the group.

