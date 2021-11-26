Left Menu

Spanish Grand Prix on track until 2026, F1 - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya deal renewed

Formula 1 has renewed its deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in a move that will keep the Spanish Grand Prix at the track until 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:43 IST
Spanish Grand Prix on track until 2026, F1 - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya deal renewed
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Photo; Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Formula 1 has renewed its deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in a move that will keep the Spanish Grand Prix at the track until 2026. As part of the deal, improvements to the track and facilities - first used by Formula 1 in 1991, ahead of the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona - will be made ahead of the 2022 race, set to take place on May 22. Part of those upgrades will contribute to the circuit's ambitious sustainability plans.

Speaking of the contract renewal for the track where Lewis Hamilton won a thrilling battle with Max Verstappen earlier this year, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement said: "We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together." "The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close," he added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021