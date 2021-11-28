Left Menu

Manika Batra fails to create history for India in World TT

Updated: 28-11-2021 10:16 IST
Manika Batra fails to create history for India in World TT
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Star India paddler Manika Batra failed to bag a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships after crashing out in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women's doubles events here.

Just one win away from a historic medal, Batra and G Sathiyan lost to Japan's Tomakazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 1-3 (5-11 2-11 11-7 9-11) in the last eight rounds of the mixed doubles competition.

Batra had another opportunity to create history but she faltered yet again, losing the women's doubles quarterfinals with her partner Archana Kamath in straight games.

Batra and Kamath were no match for the Luxembourg duo of Sarah De Nutte and Ni Xia Lian, losing 0-3 (1-11 6-11 8-11) in a lop-sided contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

