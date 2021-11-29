Left Menu

Golf-Norway's Pettersen named Europe captain for 2023 Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen will captain the European team at the Solheim Cup in 2023, the Ladies European Tour announced on Monday, with the Norwegian describing the appointment as the biggest honour of her career. This is the biggest honour of my career," Pettersen said. "My best golfing memories are from the Solheim Cup. You're out there with your team mates, your friends, and you all work for one goal.

Suzann Pettersen will captain the European team at the Solheim Cup in 2023, the Ladies European Tour announced on Monday, with the Norwegian describing the appointment as the biggest honour of her career. The former world number two is a double major champion and has represented Europe nine times as a player in the competition and twice as a vice-captain.

She was part of five triumphs, once as a non-playing assistant captain, and brings a wealth of experience to the side. "I'm simply thrilled to be named Solheim Cup captain. This is the biggest honour of my career," Pettersen said.

"My best golfing memories are from the Solheim Cup. You're out there with your team mates, your friends, and you all work for one goal. You fight for your friends and you share incredibly precious moments." The next edition of the biennial team tournament for women's golfers representing Europe and the United States takes place from Sept. 18-24, 2023 in Costa del Sol in Andalucia, Spain.

Europe are the current champions after edging the U.S 15-13 at the Inverness Club in Ohio in September.

