Left Menu

Gio Reyna returns to training with Borussia Dortmund

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:21 IST
Gio Reyna returns to training with Borussia Dortmund
  • Country:
  • United States

American midfielder Gio Reyna resumed training with Borussia Dortmund, nearly three months after injuring his right hamstring.

Dortmund tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old at practice.

Reyna, a son of former American captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt while playing for the United States in its opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

He has missed 10 Bundesliga matches, five Champions League games and one German Cup match in addition to seven U.S. World Cup qualifiers.

Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a league match Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021