BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu defeats Christophersen to begin her campaign

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening Group A fixture in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier in the day, India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game. The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan 21-14, 21-18.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will square off with Japan's Kento Momota in his opening Group A fixture while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. (ANI)

