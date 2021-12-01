Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu defeats Christophersen to begin her campaign

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening Group A fixture in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:56 IST
BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu defeats Christophersen to begin her campaign
PV Sindhu (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening Group A fixture in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier in the day, India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game. The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan 21-14, 21-18.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will square off with Japan's Kento Momota in his opening Group A fixture while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021