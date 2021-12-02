Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton-Leicester interrupted after medical emergency at St Mary's

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 02-12-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 02:24 IST
The start of the second half of the Premier League clash between Southampton and Leicester at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday was delayed by around 15 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Southampton led 2-1 at halftime but the players failed to emerge from the tunnel for the second period, with officials confirming there had been a medical incident in the crowd.

The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea on Wednesday was also interrupted due to an emergency in the stands. Jan Bednarek and Che Adams netted goals for Southampton in the first half, either side of a Jonny Evans strike for the visitors.

