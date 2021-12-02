Nissanka hits 66 as Sri Lanka leads West Indies by 102 runs

Opener Pathum Nissanka hit his second half-century of the match and combined with Dhananjaya de Silva for a 78-run fourth-wicket stand as Sri Lanka went to lunch leading the West Indies by 102 runs on the fourth day of the second test Thursday.

Sri Lanka started the day on 46-2 still trailing the tourists by three runs and ended the first session on 151-4.

The first breakthrough for the West Indies came after 27 more runs had been added to the overnight score when left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul had Charith Asalanka caught bat-pad by Nkrumah Bonner at forward-short leg.

Then de Silva joined Nissanka and the pair extended Sri Lanka's lead to 102 but Nissanka was adjudged lbw in the last ball before lunch off spin bowler Roston Chase.

Nissanka made 66 off 154 deliveries including four boundaries. He also made 73 in the first innings of the match.

De Silva was batting on 45.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) and No. 3 Oshada Fernando (14) were run out on the third day Wednesday.

Sri Lanka batted first and made 204 in its first innings and dismissed the West Indies to 253, conceding a 49-run lead.

Sri Lanka won the first test by 187 runs and leads the two-match series 1—0.

