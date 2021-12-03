Left Menu

Mary Kom supports Special Olympics Bharat on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MangteC)
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Friday helped launch Special Olympics Bharat's National Health Fest to improve health care and development of special athletes and assured them of her ''unwavering support''.

FICCI and Special Olympics Bharat jointly observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by launching the ''National Health Fest for Divyangjan – We Care'' at the FICCI Federation House here. Mary Kom was the chief guest at the event.

Along with launching the initiative, the boxing stalwart also interacted with the athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019.

''It is a great privilege for me to be here to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the athletes of Special Olympics. These athletes are the true heroes of our country, and they are my inspiration,'' Mary Kom said. ''My unwavering support will always be with them, sending them strength and courage in their journey ahead. Never stop fighting and you will surely achieve all your goals.'' Launched under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Government of India, the health initiative will reach a record 75,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 75 cities, marking 75 years of the country's independence.

The National Health Fest aims to set records for screening and training the highest number of athletes in a single day.

The initiative also aims to train 7500 medical and sports professionals to provide high quality health care and training to athletes with intellectual and developmental disability.

Moreover, 750 Special Olympics Bharat Centres will be activated to develop fitness and sports through a community-based approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

