Soccer-Coach Puel suspended by St Etienne

Claude Puel has been suspended from his post as St Etienne coach after the bottom side's 5-0 home defeat by Stade Rennais on Sunday, the Ligue 1 club said. "This Sunday, the executive president of AS St Etienne took the decision to withdraw from Mr Claude Puel, until further notice, the management of the professional team," a statement read on the club's website.

Former Leicester City and Southampton coach Puel, 60, came back to France in 2019 three years after leaving Nice, having also led Monaco to the first division title in 2000. St Etienne have 12 points from 17 games in Ligue 1, having lost nine matches.

