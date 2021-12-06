Left Menu

Soccer-Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms

Gremio looked set to be relegated from Brazil's Serie A after they drew 1-1 with Corinthians on Sunday. Two of the three, Juventude and Cuiaba, have a game in hand on Monday. Gremio now need to win their last game on Thursday, against league champions Atletico Mineiro, and hope all three of their rivals trip up. Sport and Chapecoense are already down.

