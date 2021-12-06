Left Menu

Freestyle skiing-'Next level', China's Gu wins Big Air World Cup

Chinese teenager Eileen Gu showed her fine form a couple of months out from the Beijing Olympics when she came away with the win from her first Big Air World Cup competition at Steamboat Springs in Colorado at the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 09:42 IST
Freestyle skiing-'Next level', China's Gu wins Big Air World Cup
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chinese teenager Eileen Gu showed her fine form a couple of months out from the Beijing Olympics when she came away with the win from her first Big Air World Cup competition at Steamboat Springs in Colorado at the weekend. Gu, born in San Francisco to an American father and a Chinese mother, became the first woman to land a right-side double cork 1440 in any free-skiing competition as she scored 184.25 out of a possible 200 points.

The 18-year-old had already wrapped up victory heading into her final run, but chose to attempt the trick because she "really wanted to push it". "The boys were so inspiring out here throwing absolutely insane tricks, so I really wanted to represent the women as well and kind of step it up to the next level," she said.

Gu's victory was the latest in a string of impressive performances that have established her as one of the top contenders for Olympic gold on home soil in Beijing in February. France's Tess Ledeux, who won October's big air in Chur, Switzerland, finished second with 177.50, and Norway's Johanna Killi took bronze with 177.

In the men's competition, Austrian Matej Svancer pulled off a left nosebutter triple cork 1980 safety to win his second consecutive big air World Cup event with a score of 188.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021