Muddappa sets national drag record in 600cc unrestricted open bike event

Multiple National Drag Racing champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing added another feather to his cap with a national record in the 600cc unrestricted open foreign bikes category of the mega FMSCI licensed drag event at the Amby Valley airstrip at Lonavala on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of The Valley Run (TVR) was organised for two-wheelers and four-wheelers by Elite Inc that attracted over 500 entries. The 31-year-old from Coorg and based in Bengaluru bettered the earlier national record held by Andhra Pradesh's Satyanarayan Raju, who timed 9.522 seconds last year at the same event and track.

Mumbai's Atharva Achrekar, on a Kawasaki zx10R, won the 851 to 1050cc in 10.083 seconds, beating Avinash Y, who clocked 10.155s. Iqbal Sheikh won the third position in a time of 10.182s in a grid of 34 bikes.

In the 1050cc to 1650cc event, Muddappa took his second gold, clocking 9.684s to become the only rider to dip under 10-second mark. He beat Vignesh Purushotham, who timed 10.035s, and Hafiz Ulla Khan (10.235s). All three from Bengaluru swept the top three places on a Hayabusa in a grid of 17 bikes.

