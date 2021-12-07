Left Menu

Muddappa sets national drag record in 600cc unrestricted open bike event

Iqbal Sheikh won the third position in a time of 10.182s in a grid of 34 bikes.In the 1050cc to 1650cc event, Muddappa took his second gold, clocking 9.684s to become the only rider to dip under 10-second mark.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:39 IST
Muddappa sets national drag record in 600cc unrestricted open bike event
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple National Drag Racing champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing added another feather to his cap with a national record in the 600cc unrestricted open foreign bikes category of the mega FMSCI licensed drag event at the Amby Valley airstrip at Lonavala on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of The Valley Run (TVR) was organised for two-wheelers and four-wheelers by Elite Inc that attracted over 500 entries. The 31-year-old from Coorg and based in Bengaluru bettered the earlier national record held by Andhra Pradesh's Satyanarayan Raju, who timed 9.522 seconds last year at the same event and track.

Mumbai's Atharva Achrekar, on a Kawasaki zx10R, won the 851 to 1050cc in 10.083 seconds, beating Avinash Y, who clocked 10.155s. Iqbal Sheikh won the third position in a time of 10.182s in a grid of 34 bikes.

In the 1050cc to 1650cc event, Muddappa took his second gold, clocking 9.684s to become the only rider to dip under 10-second mark. He beat Vignesh Purushotham, who timed 10.035s, and Hafiz Ulla Khan (10.235s). All three from Bengaluru swept the top three places on a Hayabusa in a grid of 17 bikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021