Soccer-Okafor strike sees Salzburg to historic win over Sevilla

Noah Okafor scored the only goal of the game as RB Salzburg claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Reuters | Salzburg | Updated: 09-12-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 03:28 IST
Noah Okafor scored the only goal of the game as RB Salzburg claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Salzburg finish as runners-up in Group G with 10 points from their six matches, one behind pool winners Lille. Sevilla end in third place and will play in the Europa League play-off round.

The first half had little goal-mouth action but the game burst into life after the break as Salzburg were helped by a second yellow card for Sevilla’s key midfielder Joan Jordan on 65 minutes. The match was played behind closed doors without fans due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions in Austria, so the hosts were unable to celebrate their historic achievement with their supporters.

