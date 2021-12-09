Soccer-Okafor strike sees Salzburg to historic win over Sevilla
Noah Okafor scored the only goal of the game as RB Salzburg claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history.
Noah Okafor scored the only goal of the game as RB Salzburg claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Salzburg finish as runners-up in Group G with 10 points from their six matches, one behind pool winners Lille. Sevilla end in third place and will play in the Europa League play-off round.
The first half had little goal-mouth action but the game burst into life after the break as Salzburg were helped by a second yellow card for Sevilla’s key midfielder Joan Jordan on 65 minutes. The match was played behind closed doors without fans due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions in Austria, so the hosts were unable to celebrate their historic achievement with their supporters.
