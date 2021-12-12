Left Menu

Richardson set to replace Hazlewood for second Ashes Test in Adelaide: Report

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to play the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after pacer Josh Hazlewood flew home on Sunday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:59 IST
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. Image Credit: ANI
Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to play the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after pacer Josh Hazlewood flew home on Sunday. Hazlewood had not bowled in the afternoon session on Day 3 of the first Test and he was sent for a scan on Friday night that showed he was fit enough to bowl on Saturday.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Hazlewood was seen boarding a flight from Brisbane to Sydney without other Australian players. According to the same report, a Cricket Australia spokesman has said whether Hazlewood plays the second Test on Thursday or not has not been decided yet.

On Saturday, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins said that the team management will continue to monitor Hazlewood's fitness and a hasty decision would not be made. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs. Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

