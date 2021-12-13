Left Menu

Swimming-Jack all smiles after successful return from doping ban

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack made a winning return to individual competition at the Queensland Championships on Monday as she continues her comeback from a two-year doping ban. "It boosts my confidence; I honestly did have fears that not everyone would be happy to see me back and that's something I had to overcome.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:50 IST
Swimming-Jack all smiles after successful return from doping ban
Image Credit: Twitter (@Charlesdegois1)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack made a winning return to individual competition at the Queensland Championships on Monday as she continues her comeback from a two-year doping ban. Jack won her heat in the 100m freestyle in 54.58 seconds to qualify second-fastest for the final in her first individual race since testing positive for Ligandrol three weeks before the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

"It was so nice to know that people that I have potentially never met are passionate about seeing me back," Jack told the Australian Associated Press. "It boosts my confidence; I honestly did have fears that not everyone would be happy to see me back and that's something I had to overcome. I couldn't stop smiling."

The 23-year-old was initially banned for four years but had her sanction reduced on appeal to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which found Jack did not knowingly ingest the substance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021