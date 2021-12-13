Tennis-Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, out of exhibition event in Abu Dhabi
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, she said on Monday.
"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Raducanu said.
"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon."
