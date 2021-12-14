Para-sports placed in Priority category to provide admissible support to para athletes

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports supports the para athletes at par with able-bodied sportspersons. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the recognized National Sports Federation (NSF) for para sports, is provided financial assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) towards conduct of coaching camps, competitive exposures, conduct of national championships, purchase of equipment etc. Para-sports has been placed in 'Priority' category so as to provide maximum admissible support to para athletes. Further, elite para athletes are being supported for their customized training under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Para athletes are also provided financial assistance at par with the able-bodied athletes under the scheme "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund".

Under the Scheme of Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons, medal winners of Paralympics and Para Asian Games are also provided life-long pension on monthly basis, after retirement from active sports or attaining the age of 30 years, whichever is later.

Guidelines on the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) provide for assistance for welfare of differently-abled persons (which also includes para sportspersons), and such assistance is given only for the purchase of tricycles (manual /battery operated/motorized), motorized/battery operated wheelchair and artificial limbs for deserving differently-abled persons.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)