NFL-Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the site of Super Bowl LVIII when the NFL's championship game comes to Sin City for the first time in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 00:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the site of Super Bowl LVIII when the NFL's championship game comes to Sin City for the first time in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art, $1.9 billion home of the Raiders, which opened in July 2020 near the famed Las Vegas Strip, was chosen after New Orleans backed out because the contest would have conflicted with the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

New Orleans will instead host the big game in 2025. "The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

"The Super Bowl is coming to the sports and entertainment capital of the world!" Allegiant Stadium will also host the 2022 Pro Bowl and the 2022 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

