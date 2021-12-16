Left Menu

Soccer-Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth

Fuerth almost scored with a sucker punch in the 38th but Cedric Itten's shot sailed just wide. Haaland made sure of the three points, powering in a header from a Julian Brand free kick eight minutes from the end for his 13th league goal of the campaign before Malen's last-minute goal.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 16-12-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 02:58 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored once in either half to steer his team to a 3-0 victory over bottom club Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday and cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six points. The Norwegian opened his account in the 33rd minute and then grabbed his 53rd league goal in 53 Bundesliga matches in the 82nd with a powerful header.

Dutchman Donyell Malen added a third with a smart finish at the far post in the 89th for his fifth goal in six games in all competitions. Dortmund are in second place on 34 points.

Fuerth, who earned their first win of the season last week, kept the hosts at bay for about 25 minutes before a superb Haaland no-look pass found Thorgan Hazard whose one-touch finish went in but was ruled offside. Haaland scored a little later with his well-struck penalty following a hand ball and could have added another minutes later but could not direct the ball into the net from eight metres. Fuerth almost scored with a sucker punch in the 38th but Cedric Itten's shot sailed just wide.

Haaland made sure of the three points, powering in a header from a Julian Brand free kick eight minutes from the end for his 13th league goal of the campaign before Malen's last-minute goal.

