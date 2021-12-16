Soccer-Man United coach McKenna in advanced talks with Ipswich Town

Left Menu

Manchester United first team coach Kieran McKenna is in advanced talks to take over as manager of League One club Ipswich Town, sources close to the deal have told Reuters. Ipswich, one of the top teams in England in the 1980s, are in 12th place in the third-tier League One and sacked manager Paul Cook earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:07 IST
Ipswich, one of the top teams in England in the 1980s, are in 12th place in the third-tier League One and sacked manager Paul Cook earlier this month. Ipswich, who were relegated from the second tier Championship in 2019, declined to comment. Manchester United also declined to comment.

McKenna was brought to United by Jose Mourinho in 2016 and was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff. Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked as United manager last month and replaced by current interim manager Ralf Rangnick. McKenna remained on the first team coaching staff under the German.

Should he complete the move, McKenna would be the second coach to leave the United following Rangnick's appoint. Michael Carrick left the club earlier this month following Rangnick's appointment.

Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, had his playing career cut short by injury and began coaching at Tottenham Hotspur's academy and with their youth teams. McKenna was highly rated at United for his work in developing young players out of the club's academy into the first team set-up.

