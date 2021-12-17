LPL will provide opportunity to young players, says Sri Lanka Head Coach Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur, the outgoing Head Coach of the Sri Lankan team under whom the Sri Lankan team showed remarkable progress, credited the Lanka Premier League for playing an impressive role in the growth of the country's cricket. Arthur guided the Island nation brilliantly in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, wherein the entire team and especially the likes of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed the entire world with their performances.

All of the three players showcased their talent in Season 1 of the Lanka Premier League and have continued to take massive strides as cricketers in Season 2 of the Lanka Premier League as well. "I think the Lanka Premier League is such a good tournament, particularly for the younger players, because it gives them an opportunity to play under pressure. There's a crowd and there's a good TV audience. You can go and play in the nets a million times, but you can't replicate this atmosphere at the ground," said Mickey Arthur as per an official release.

"The Lanka Premier League has to allow young players to develop, the franchises have to be very competitive against each other, but the young players must be put under pressure and they have to come through that," he added. Arthur added that one more team can be added to the Lanka Premier League. Currently, the competition has five franchises - Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Dambulla Giants, Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors.

"I think there's room for one more team in the competition. There's still a lot of good players that didn't get picked. As long as the competition stays good and sound and we get good overseas players like we have had, I think the tournament will just get better and better," said the South African. (ANI)

