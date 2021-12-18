Soccer-Inter smash Salernitana to tighten grip on top spot

Inter Milan notched a sixth consecutive Serie A victory by thrashing bottom side Salernitana 5-0 on Friday to stretch their lead at the top of the standings to four points. Ivan Perisic headed in the opener before Denzel Dumfries smashed in a second before the break, marking the first time in Inter's history that they have reached 100 Serie A goals in a single calendar year.

Alexis Sanchez fired in a third before substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini completed the rout to leave the hosts bottom of the table with eight points. Inter are top with 43 points, four clear of AC Milan in second, who play Napoli on Sunday evening.

