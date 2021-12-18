Soccer-Inter smash Salernitana to tighten grip on top spot
Ivan Perisic headed in the opener before Denzel Dumfries smashed in a second before the break, marking the first time in Inter's history that they have reached 100 Serie A goals in a single calendar year. Alexis Sanchez fired in a third before substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini completed the rout to leave the hosts bottom of the table with eight points. Inter are top with 43 points, four clear of AC Milan in second, who play Napoli on Sunday evening.
- Country:
- Italy
Inter Milan notched a sixth consecutive Serie A victory by thrashing bottom side Salernitana 5-0 on Friday to stretch their lead at the top of the standings to four points. Ivan Perisic headed in the opener before Denzel Dumfries smashed in a second before the break, marking the first time in Inter's history that they have reached 100 Serie A goals in a single calendar year.
Alexis Sanchez fired in a third before substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini completed the rout to leave the hosts bottom of the table with eight points. Inter are top with 43 points, four clear of AC Milan in second, who play Napoli on Sunday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roberto Gagliardini
- Denzel
- Inter Milan
- Napoli
- Lautaro Martinez
- Serie A
- AC Milan
ALSO READ
Soccer-Napoli lose five-goal Atalanta thriller and slip from top spot
Mourinho's Roma loses 3-0 to former team Inter Milan
Soccer-Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League
Soccer-Leicester without seven players for Napoli game, says Rodgers
Apple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News