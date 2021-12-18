Left Menu

Soccer-Former North Korea coach Andersen takes over in Hong Kong

Former North Korea coach Jorn Andersen has been appointed to lead Hong Kong's representative team during next year's qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup. The Norwegian replaces Finland's Mixu Paatelainen, who left the role when his two-year contract expired earlier this year.

The Norwegian replaces Finland's Mixu Paatelainen, who left the role when his two-year contract expired earlier this year. "I'm honoured for the opportunity to lead the Hong Kong senior representative team," Andersen said in a statement on Saturday.

"I hope to use my experience and tactical philosophy in building a strong and competitive team for the upcoming international matches." Andersen was the first foreign coach to lead the North Koreans in 25 years when he was appointed in 2016.

The 58-year-old was in charge for two years and steered the team through the preliminaries for the 2019 Asian Cup, but stood down once qualification was confirmed. He takes over a Hong Kong side that is currently ranked 147th in the world and who will be participating in the qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup in June next year.

Twenty-four teams will play in the finals of the continental championship, which will be held in China, with 12 berths still to be filled via the preliminaries.

