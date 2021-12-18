England has first-session comeback on Day 3 in Adelaide

Left Menu

Dawid Malans affinity with batting in Australia has helped England fight its way back into the second Ashes test, getting through Saturdays first session without losing a wicket.England went to dinner at 140-2 on day three at Adelaide Oval in reply to Australias 417-9 declared, with Malan unbeaten on 68 and Joe Root on 57.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2021

Dawid Malan's affinity with batting in Australia has helped England fight its way back into the second Ashes test, getting through Saturday's first session without losing a wicket.

England went to dinner at 140-2 on day three at Adelaide Oval in reply to Australia's 417-9 declared, with Malan unbeaten on 68 and Joe Root on 57. England had resumed at 17-2.

Malan offered the only real chance, hitting Marnus Labuschagne in close off Nathan Lyon, but the ball went so fast it would've been hard to snare. Otherwise the pair have been in control during what was the highest-scoring session of the test.

Malan's score is his sixth above 50 in seven tests in Australia, compared to just four others in four tests outside Australia.

A century-maker in Perth four years ago, Malan averages 49 Down Under compared to 22.35 in the rest of the world.

Root's half-century is his ninth score beyond 50 this year, in a dominant 2021 where he has converted six of those to centuries.

