Cricket-England all out for 236 in second test v Australia

England were all out for 236 replying to Australia's first innings total of 473-9 declared on day three of the second Ashes test on Saturday.

Dawid Malan top-scored for the touring side with a patient 80, while skipper Joe Root scored 62.

Mitchell Starc (4-37) and Nathan Lyon (3-58) claimed the bulk of the wickets for Australia who are 1-0 up in the five-test series.

