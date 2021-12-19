Left Menu

Root injured in warm up on day 4 of 2nd Ashes test

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 10:24 IST
Root injured in warm up on day 4 of 2nd Ashes test
Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • Australia

England captain Joe Root was injured during the pre-game warm-ups and did not take the field for the start of day four of the second Ashes Test.

Root was hit in the abdomen while batting in the nets ahead of Sunday's play at Adelaide Oval. ''He is currently being assessed by the England medical team,'' a team spokesman said in a statement.

Allrounder Ben Stokes will stand in as captain as the tourists seek to avoid defeat in Adelaide and go two-nil down in the five-Test series.

Australia resumed on Sunday at 1-45 in its second innings, with a dominant lead of 282 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021