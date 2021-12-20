Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport's annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable U.S. Open triumph.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 02:46 IST
Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport's annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable U.S. Open triumph. Raducanu stunned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raducanu-beats-fernandez-win-us-open-2021-09-11 the sporting world in September when she became the first qualifier to win a major after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old was also the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. Raducanu beat off competition from diver Tom Daley, who was second, and swimmer Adam Peaty in third place, plus boxer Tyson Fury, soccer player Raheem Sterling and Para-cyclist Sarah Storey to win the award.

"It's such an honour just to be amongst these nominees. To win is pretty amazing," said Raducanu, who also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year on her Grand Slam debut. "The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd - that was something I've never felt before."

"I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be amongst those past winners. "I'm happy for British tennis as well and that we've managed to get this award... again."

Britain's Andy Murray was the last tennis player to win the award in 2016 after claiming the trophy in 2015 and 2013. Skateboarder Sky Brown took home the Young Sports Personality of the Year award after the 13-year-old won the Olympic bronze for Britain in the women's park skateboarding final at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

