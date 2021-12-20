Sports News Roundup: NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break; Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made an accusation of sexual assault and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team's COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter, and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub.

Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made an accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

NBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA on Sunday announced it had postponed the next two Brooklyn Nets games and three other games because of the high number of players and staff who have entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will also have games rescheduled because of the recent wave of new cases.

Tennis-Raducanu voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport's annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable U.S. Open triumph. Raducanu stunned the sporting world in September when she became the first qualifier to win a major after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Seahawks place six on COVID list ahead of rescheduled game

The Seattle Seahawks placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, just two days before their rescheduled game Tuesday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Players designated Sunday included starting right tackle Brandon Shell and starting cornerback D.J. Reed. Also placed on the list were running back Travis Homer and defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr.

Tennis - Thiem to miss start of season, says Australian Open still the goal

Austria's Dominic Thiem will decide by the end of December whether to play at the Australian Open after withdrawing from the upcoming ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250 events on Sunday due to a long-standing wrist injury. The 28-year-old, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year and also pulled out of this week's World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Golf-Woods and son ride birdie blitz to finish second at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Tiger more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive golf after a February car accident nearly cost him his leg, and was all smiles but fatigued after going bogey-free over the two-day, non-PGA Tour level event.

NHL-Olympic decision expected in days

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' association on Sunday said they were in discussions and expect to make a decision in the coming days about whether to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The outbreaks have led to the postponement of 27 games as of Saturday, with at least 12 more expected to be postponed through Dec. 23.

Badminton-Loh overcomes ankle injury to become Singapore's first world champ

Loh Kean Yew became Singapore's first badminton world champion with a 21-15 22-20 win over India's Kidambi Srikanth in Huelva, Spain on Sunday, playing through the pain of an ankle injury that left him in a wheelchair just a day earlier. Loh, 24, hurt his right ankle in his quarter-final win over India's H.S. Prannoy on Friday and aggravated the injury in his semi-final win over Dane Anders Antonsen the following day.

Snowboarding-Japan's Hirano steals the show with historic halfpipe trick

Japan's snowboarders showed why they are tipped for the podium at next year's Beijing Winter Olympics with Yuto Totsuka winning the Dew Tour men's halfpipe and Ayumu Hirano becoming the first to land a frontside triple cork 1440 in competition. Hirano ended fifth but stole the show by landing the dangerous trick which consists of three head-over-heels flips and a twist while grabbing the board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)